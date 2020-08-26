Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Trading Up 11.4%

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) shares shot up 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.14. 237,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 259,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet cut Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $257.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Movado Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 188,607 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 515,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Movado Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 35,427 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

