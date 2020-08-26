Team (NYSE:TISI) Shares Up 11.7%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) shares were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 309,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 411,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Team currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Team by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Team by 65.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Team by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

