Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) rose 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 492,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 586% from the average daily volume of 71,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Chin bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $30,396.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,639.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 33,385 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $562,537.25. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 29.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 159.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

