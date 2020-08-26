Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Trading Up 11.3%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shot up 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $24.70. 127,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 86,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several analysts recently commented on FBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securiti initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

