Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Up 11.8%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares rose 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 388,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 281,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.87 million, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 23.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

