ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Up 12.1%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) shot up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.22. 1,033,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,144% from the average session volume of 83,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Several research firms have commented on SOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

