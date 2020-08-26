Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 834,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 378,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSUM. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gridsum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,768 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in Gridsum by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 890,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 274,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gridsum in the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

