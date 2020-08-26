Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) were up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 354,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 131,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEA. DA Davidson raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.56 million, a PE ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

