Immuron (NASDAQ:AVCT) Trading 13.1% Higher

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s stock price shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.44. 389,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,126,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Get Immuron alerts:

In other Immuron news, Director Kent Mathy purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc provides integrated IT solutions and managed services. It offers data centers, enterprise networking, cloud, cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Immuron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.