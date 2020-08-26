Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Up 13.3%

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) shot up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.60. 1,622,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,924,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CICC Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 370,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 60,427 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

