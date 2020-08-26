Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Up 13.3%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price shot up 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.10. 325,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 305,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

The company has a market cap of $427.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.01 million for the quarter. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lands’ End by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 10.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3,019.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 38.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

