Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Trading 14.4% Higher

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s stock price traded up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.25. 860,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,418,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several analysts recently commented on MDP shares. TheStreet lowered Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $646.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a positive return on equity of 27.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 39.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Meredith by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Meredith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

