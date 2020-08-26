Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.48. 246,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 152,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TZOO. ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

