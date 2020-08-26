Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 57,444 Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Capricor Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

CAPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.06, a quick ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 1,440.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.