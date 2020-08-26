Virtu Financial LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,048,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,709,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

NASDAQ:NTCO opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.