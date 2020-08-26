Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 58,505 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of GameStop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 12,886.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GameStop by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

GME opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

