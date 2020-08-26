Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 114,121 Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 17,381.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 136,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 135,229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 89.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 335,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 177,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

