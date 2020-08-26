7,690 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

