PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

ASH opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

