Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,339 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. AXA raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 607.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,195,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.26. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

