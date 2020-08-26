Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,213,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,818,000 after buying an additional 405,278 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 272,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 71,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

