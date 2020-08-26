Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

