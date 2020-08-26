Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 12.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 34.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

