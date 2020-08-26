11,143 Shares in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,048,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 255,710 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 348,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,670 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 754,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.68.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,288,898 shares in the company, valued at $46,722,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $553,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,115. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIL opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 988.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $39.51.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

