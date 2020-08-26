Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,563,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth $193,808,000. FPR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth $138,734,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth $106,197,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth $37,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

