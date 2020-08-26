Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,647 shares of company stock worth $15,346,979. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

