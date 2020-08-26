Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $175,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 304,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 145,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 177.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 387,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 247,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.