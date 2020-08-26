32,198 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

