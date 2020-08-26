Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.36

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.36 and last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 142917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

