Head-To-Head Survey: US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) & Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (NASDAQ:RYSMF)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

US Gold has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has a beta of -90.04, suggesting that its stock price is 9,104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -60.53% -58.45% Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -69.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for US Gold and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.75%. Given US Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Gold and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.38 Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

US Gold beats Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

About Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA

Royal Standard Minerals Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. Royal Standard Minerals Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

