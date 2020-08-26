Virtu Financial LLC Invests $288,000 in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,980 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

SAND stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

