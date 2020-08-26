Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 4,879 Shares

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.24 per share, with a total value of $249,999.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,880,386.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 4,896 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.05 per share, with a total value of $249,940.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,948 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.52 per share, with a total value of $249,972.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,649 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.77 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.73.

On Friday, August 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,662 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.44.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,710 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $250,006.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 9,720 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 1,040.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Safehold by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

