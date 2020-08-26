Zacks: Analysts Anticipate I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover I-Mab.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.05. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

