Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.43). Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Trip.com Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,622,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 60,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,860,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

