CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares Up 24.9%

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s share price shot up 24.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.16. 1,455,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 130,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

In related news, CFO Christopher Downs bought 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $289,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

