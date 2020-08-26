Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Stock Price Up 39.5%

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares rose 39.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 151,760,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,979% from the average daily volume of 1,878,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Intel Corp increased its position in shares of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,060 shares during the quarter. Borqs Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Intel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intel Corp owned approximately 13.03% of Borqs Technologies worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

