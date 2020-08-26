ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.10

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

