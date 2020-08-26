ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.10

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing Valaris & Its Rivals
Reviewing Valaris & Its Rivals
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate I-Mab Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate I-Mab Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share
CNS Pharmaceuticals Shares Up 24.9%
CNS Pharmaceuticals Shares Up 24.9%
Borqs Technologies Stock Price Up 39.5%
Borqs Technologies Stock Price Up 39.5%
ANTA Sports Products Hits New 52-Week High at $11.10
ANTA Sports Products Hits New 52-Week High at $11.10


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report