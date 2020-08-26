HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.11

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 10517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a positive change from HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

