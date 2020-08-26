Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.80.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $131.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average is $103.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,889. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

