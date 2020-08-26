Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ebix in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ebix news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

EBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

Shares of EBIX opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $779.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. Ebix had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

