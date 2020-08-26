Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,384 Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 103.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,345,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $830.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.