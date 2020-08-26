11,672 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $8,263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 30.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,871,000 after buying an additional 431,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,816,000 after buying an additional 410,742 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United Community Banks by 445.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 220,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UCBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

UCBI stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

