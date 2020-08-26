Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $288,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 563,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

