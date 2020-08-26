Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $241,000 in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

