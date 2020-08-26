Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,612 Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 239,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Paul F. Deninger bought 5,125 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,353.75. Also, VP Fradin Roger bought 69,726 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $654,029.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 168,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 119,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,559 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

