Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $243,000 in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,223,000 after buying an additional 62,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,393,000 after acquiring an additional 404,989 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after acquiring an additional 824,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in 2U by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,086,000 after acquiring an additional 817,173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares during the period.

TWOU opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.86. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,900 shares of company stock worth $8,396,010 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

