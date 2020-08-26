Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 271,570 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $11,390,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 145,322 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,250.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,082,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of QLTA opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.