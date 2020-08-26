18,154 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 578,326 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 346,818 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Evercore ISI lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

