Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,872 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,458,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,902,000 after purchasing an additional 571,277 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 108,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 343,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

