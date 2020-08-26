Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,558 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,642,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,669,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.